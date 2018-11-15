2 Six-Month-Old Tiger Cubs Killed After Being Hit By Train In Maharashtra

Two tiger cubs were killed on Thursday after being hit by a train in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from Nagpur, an official said.

The two cubs, around six months old, were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train near Junona village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7-7: 30 am, killing them instantly, Rishikesh Ranjan, general manager of the state-run Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra told PTI.

He said samples obtained from the two cubs will be sent to labs for tests following which post-mortem would be conducted.

After the killing of Tigress Avni in Maharashtra, a mob of angry villagers recently killed a tigress in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area in UP by running a tractor over the tigress after the animal attacked a local resident.

A campaign had begun on social media where people and celebrities came out in support to save Tigress Avni.

(With Agency Inputs)