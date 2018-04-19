12-Year-Old Surat Boy To Become Jain Monk, Says Family Life Is Full Of Sins

The family of Bhavya Shah is celebrating as he is going to become a Jain monk at a ceremony on Thursday.

Talking to ANI, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah said, "I am happy to take the path of truth shown by God."

He added: "I am deserting my mother and father as they taught me that this is the true path. My father and mother would also come on this path one day in future."

His father, Dipesh Shah, a diamond merchant, said, "Our family is extremely happy as Bhavya will take Diksha."

When asked about is he sad, he said, "No! I am happy. Four years back, my daughter also did the same at the age of 12.'

He said Bhavya will take Diksha in the presence of around 400-450 Jain monks and around 7000 people.

ANI