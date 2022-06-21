Dubai Will Soon Have Robot Chefs Serving And Preparing Meals 

Amidst the crazy food trends, here’s a wonderful surprise with innovation. Soon restaurants will have robots chefs preparing food for customers in Dubai. Americana Restaurants which works with famous food chains like Pizza Hut, KFC and Hardees across Middle East and North Africa, in collaboration with Miso Robotics have come up with this innovation. It will help in bringing machine employees into the workforce.

Miso Robotics will test Flippy 2, a robotic arm to check its machine learning and artificial learning skills. The robot arm will be installed at the Wimpy restaurant in Dubai Mall. This robot arm is swift, quicker and can cook a plethora of food choices.

Melvin Michael, Wimpy’s brand director, said in an interview that Flippy 2 will help in moving the restaurant to keep up with the latest market trends. “Americana Restaurants’ partnership with Miso Robotics marks a significant milestone for the company as we strive to address shifting customer behaviours and preferences through innovative technological solutions,” says Melvin.

As Flippy 2 is a customisable robot with an AI vision and machine learning ability, several restaurants across the US are installing robots to deliver food faster. According to reports, White Castle, an American chain, will install 100 Flippy 2 machines which will help in frying items and flipping burgers faster. In 2020, Miso Robotics partnered with the restaurant and tried out the initial version of the robot.

Automation is on the rise in the restaurant and service industries due to various advantages. Robots help restaurants work faster and reduce labour costs. According to a 2020 survey, automation can take over more than 80 per cent of restaurant jobs which includes cooking, serving and preparation.