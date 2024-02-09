The display board shows the draw group A during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
The display board shows the draw group B during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
The display board shows the draw group C during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
The display board shows the draw group D during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
The UEFA Nations League soccer tournament trophy is pictured prior to the UEFA Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
Spain's soccer player Juan Mata shows the ticket of France during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
Spain's soccer player Juan Mata shows the ticket of Spain during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.
Soccer player Aleksander Kolarov from Serbia shows the ticket of England during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris.
Spain's soccer player Juan Mata shows the ticket of Portugal during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.