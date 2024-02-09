Sports

UEFA Nations League 2024 Draw: France, Italy And Belgium In Same Group

FIFA World Cup 2022 runners-up France, European champions Italy, Belgium and Israel were drawn together in a tough group on Thursday, February 9, for the men's UEFA Nations League that starts in September 2024, Associated Press reported. The Nations League is the next action for UEFA member countries after this summer's European Championship, where France, Italy and Belgium — all top-10 teams in the FIFA world rankings — have qualified for the tournament in Germany and Israel is in the playoffs next month. Nations League champions Spain were drawn in a group with Denmark plus Switzerland and Serbia who will resume a strong rivalry that was fueled by Swiss wins in their games at the past two World Cups. Euro 2024 hosts Germany are in a Nations League top-tier group with Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

February 9, 2024

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The display board shows the draw group A during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The display board shows the draw group B during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The display board shows the draw group C during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The display board shows the draw group D during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The UEFA Nations League soccer tournament trophy is pictured prior to the UEFA Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's soccer player Juan Mata shows the ticket of France during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's soccer player Juan Mata shows the ticket of Spain during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Soccer player Aleksander Kolarov from Serbia shows the ticket of England during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris.

France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw
France Soccer UEFA Nation League Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's soccer player Juan Mata shows the ticket of Portugal during the UEFA soccer Nations League draw, in Paris, France.

