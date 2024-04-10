Sports

UCL QF 1st Leg: Arsenal Draw 2-2 Vs Bayern Munich - In Pics

Harry Kane got his customary goal against Arsenal on his return to north London, but Bayern Munich couldn’t leave with the win this time. Leandro Trossard’s second-half equalizer rescued a 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday after Kane had scored against his old rival yet again. Trossard rolled in a low shot in the 76th minute to cancel out Kane’s first-half penalty and leave the teams evenly balanced ahead of next week’s second leg. The hosts had taken a 12th-minute lead through Bukayo Saka and dominated the early stages until former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry made it 1-1 in the 18th following a mistake by defender Gabriel. Kingsley Coman nearly scored a 90th-minute winner for Bayern, but his flick-on from close range hit the post, while Saka had a penalty appeal turned down in the fifth minute of stoppage time.