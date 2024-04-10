Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates with Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer defending his goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Bayern's team celebrates after Bayern's Serge Gnabry scored their side's first goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gets treatment at his knee after the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Jorginho, left, and Bayern's Jamal Musiala challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Bayern's Alphonso Davies challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, up, and Bayern's Harry Kane, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.
