UCL QF 1st Leg: Arsenal Draw 2-2 Vs Bayern Munich - In Pics

Harry Kane got his customary goal against Arsenal on his return to north London, but Bayern Munich couldn’t leave with the win this time. Leandro Trossard’s second-half equalizer rescued a 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday after Kane had scored against his old rival yet again. Trossard rolled in a low shot in the 76th minute to cancel out Kane’s first-half penalty and leave the teams evenly balanced ahead of next week’s second leg. The hosts had taken a 12th-minute lead through Bukayo Saka and dominated the early stages until former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry made it 1-1 in the 18th following a mistake by defender Gabriel. Kingsley Coman nearly scored a 90th-minute winner for Bayern, but his flick-on from close range hit the post, while Saka had a penalty appeal turned down in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates with Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer defending his goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Bayern's team celebrates after Bayern's Serge Gnabry scored their side's first goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gets treatment at his knee after the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Arsenal's Jorginho, left, and Bayern's Jamal Musiala challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Bayern's Alphonso Davies challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, up, and Bayern's Harry Kane, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores the opening goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London.

