Lazio's Danilo Cataldi, left, argues to Milan players after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, left, and Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi fall during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, left, stops Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Referee Marco di Bello shows the red card to Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi, background right, and the yellow card to AC Milan's Christian Pulisic during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
AC Milan's Noah Okafor, left, and Lazio's Felipe Anderson vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
AC Milan's Noah Okafor scores his side's opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Lazio's Gustav Isaksen, foreground, and AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Milan players argue with Lazio's Luca Pellegrini, left, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Lazio's Mario Gila, left, and AC Milan's Olivier Giroud vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Lazio's Mario Gila, foreground, Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli, background left, and AC Milan's Olivier Giroud vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.