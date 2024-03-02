Sports

Serie A: Noah Okafor Scores As AC Milan Beat Lazio 1-0

Three Lazio players were sent off as they lost to AC Milan 1-0 at home in Serie A on Saturday (March 2). Luca Pellegrini, Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi all saw red cards. Another four Lazio players were booked, while five AC Milan players were shown a yellow card on a bad-tempered evening, Associated Press reported. Noah Okafor scored with two minutes remaining and a red mist descended on the Lazio players. Earlier, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was booked for arguing with the officials. Lazio were angered at not being awarded a first-half penalty, while Milan had a goal disallowed for offside with a quarter of an hour remaining. The result took third-placed Milan to within a point of Juventus. Juventus plays Napoli on Sunday. Lazio remained in ninth place.

March 2, 2024
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Lazio's Danilo Cataldi, left, argues to Milan players after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, left, and Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi fall during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, left, stops Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Referee Marco di Bello shows the red card to Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi, background right, and the yellow card to AC Milan's Christian Pulisic during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AC Milan's Noah Okafor, left, and Lazio's Felipe Anderson vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AC Milan's Noah Okafor scores his side's opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Lazio's Gustav Isaksen, foreground, and AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Milan players argue with Lazio's Luca Pellegrini, left, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Lazio's Mario Gila, left, and AC Milan's Olivier Giroud vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Lazio | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Lazio's Mario Gila, foreground, Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli, background left, and AC Milan's Olivier Giroud vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

