Sports

Serie A: Noah Okafor Scores As AC Milan Beat Lazio 1-0

Three Lazio players were sent off as they lost to AC Milan 1-0 at home in Serie A on Saturday (March 2). Luca Pellegrini, Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi all saw red cards. Another four Lazio players were booked, while five AC Milan players were shown a yellow card on a bad-tempered evening, Associated Press reported. Noah Okafor scored with two minutes remaining and a red mist descended on the Lazio players. Earlier, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was booked for arguing with the officials. Lazio were angered at not being awarded a first-half penalty, while Milan had a goal disallowed for offside with a quarter of an hour remaining. The result took third-placed Milan to within a point of Juventus. Juventus plays Napoli on Sunday. Lazio remained in ninth place.