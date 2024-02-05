Suresh Lokeshwar (52) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (65) struck half-centuries to help Tamil Nadu complete the formalities and win their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Goa by seven wickets, in Porvorim on Monday. (Streaming| More Cricket News)

TN needed to score just 76 runs for the win after ending Day 3 on 61 for 1 from 26 overs.