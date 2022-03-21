PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia Bat First; One Change For Pakistan

The third and final Test of the Pakistan vs Australia series starts at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium from Monday. The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a dreary draw but the second in Karachi saw a thrilling finish, with Pakistan salvaging a morale-boosting draw. Lahore is hosting a Test match after 13 years. Follow live cricket scores of PAK vs AUS, second Test.

10:08 AM IST: Playing XIs

One change for Pakistan. Naseem Shah in for Faheem Ashraf. Australia are unchanged.

Pakistan : Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia : David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

10:02 AM IST: Toss

Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and opts to bat first.

Preview

Both Pakistan and Australia are not sure if there will be a result in Lahore. There is a lot of focus on the Gaddafi Stadium wicket so that it produces some result. The Pakistan Cricket Board has flown in ICC Academy curator Toby Lumsden, who has assisted the local ground staff to prepare the Lahore Test wicket.

Lahore is back to hosting a Test match after more than a decade. No international cricket was played in this city since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009 which shut the doors of international cricket in Pakistan.

After the first Test in Rawalpindi ended tamely, pitch was slammed by the ICC. Pakistan salvaged an honourable draw after skipper Babar Azam's epic 196.

Babar Azam played one of the epic knocks in the fourth innings of a Test match when his marathon 196 defied Australia for over 10 hours and forced a draw at Karachi to keep the series locked at 0-0.

While Pakistan are still contemplating which of their spinners to take into the match, Australia have named an unchanged side which means Mitchell Swepson will get another game to exhibit his leg-spin skills on a slow wicket with experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon.