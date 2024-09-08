WNBA: Sky Rookie Angel Reese Out For Season With Wrist Injury

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese will miss the rest of the WNBA season with a wrist injury. (More Basketball News)
Reese was listed as questionable on the Sky’s latest injury report heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Wings.
“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese wrote. “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”
Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft after a stellar career at LSU, finishes the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds - the highest rebound average in league history. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles - her last coming in a win over Los Angeles on Friday night.
Earlier in the season, Reese had 15 straight games with a double-double to break the league's record. She also set the mark for total rebounds in a season, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark.