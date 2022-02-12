NZ Vs IND: India Women Cricket Team Loses First ODI Against New Zealand By 62 Runs

India women started their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a loss on Saturday. The Women in Blue lost the first ODI to the White Ferns by 62 runs at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown. (More Cricket News)

Jess Kerr returned figures of 4/35 in 9.4 overs as New Zealand bundled out India for 213 in 49.4 overs. Captain Mithali Raj (59 off 73) balls and Yastika Bhatia (41 off 63) were the players from the guest team who showed some fight before the hosts took control of the game, starting the ODI series on a high.

Earlier, New Zealand had scored 275/10 in 48.1 overs, riding on Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls and Amy Satterthwaite’s 63 off 67.

With the win New Zealand not only gained an early lead in the five-match ODI series but also continued the winning momentum as they came to the longer format after registering 18-run over India in the one-off T20I that took place between the sides on February 9.

Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/58. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).