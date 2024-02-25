New Delhi Marathon 2024: Heartbreak For Champion Gopi Thonakal

Gopi Thonakal's worst fear came true on Sunday, February 25. The former Asian campion won the New Delhi Marathon title but failed to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)

The 35-year-old army man had earlier admitted that it would be "very tough' for Indian runners to make it to the Paris Games. "This qualifying timing (of the Paris Olympics) is very tough for Indian marathon runners, he said on the eve of the Delhi Marathon 2024, which also served as one of the Olympic qualifiers, in the national capital.