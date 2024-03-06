NBA: Luka Doncic's Dallas Marvericks Suffer Defeat At The Hands Of Indiana Pacers - In Pics

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) works around a screen by Daniel Gafford (21) against Indiana Pacers' Ben Sheppard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (11) works for a shot opportunity during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (2) passes the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. (55) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) dunks against the Indiana Pacers as Dante Exum watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots after getting through Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (11) and Dereck Lively II (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.