NBA: Luka Doncic's Dallas Marvericks Suffer Defeat At The Hands Of Indiana Pacers - In Pics

Myles Turner scored all 20 of his points in the first half, Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 137-120 on Tuesday night despite Luka Doncic’s fourth consecutive game with a 30-point triple-double. Doncic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Russell Westbrook is the lone player in NBA history with five straight 30-point triple-doubles, and Oscar Robertson is the only other player with four. Doncic shot 15 of 30 from the floor, including 4 for 13 behind the arc. Nine players scored in double figures for the Pacers, including five reserves as Indiana’s bench outscored Dallas’ 69-32. The Mavericks lost for the fifth time in six games following a season-best seven-game winning streak. Their skid began with a 133-111 loss at Indiana on Feb. 25, when Turner scored a season-high 33 points.