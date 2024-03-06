Sports

NBA: Luka Doncic's Dallas Marvericks Suffer Defeat At The Hands Of Indiana Pacers - In Pics

Myles Turner scored all 20 of his points in the first half, Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 137-120 on Tuesday night despite Luka Doncic’s fourth consecutive game with a 30-point triple-double. Doncic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Russell Westbrook is the lone player in NBA history with five straight 30-point triple-doubles, and Oscar Robertson is the only other player with four. Doncic shot 15 of 30 from the floor, including 4 for 13 behind the arc. Nine players scored in double figures for the Pacers, including five reserves as Indiana’s bench outscored Dallas’ 69-32. The Mavericks lost for the fifth time in six games following a season-best seven-game winning streak. Their skid began with a 133-111 loss at Indiana on Feb. 25, when Turner scored a season-high 33 points.

March 6, 2024
Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) works around a screen by Daniel Gafford (21) against Indiana Pacers' Ben Sheppard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (11) works for a shot opportunity during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (2) passes the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. (55) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) dunks against the Indiana Pacers as Dante Exum watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Marvericks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots after getting through Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (11) and Dereck Lively II (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas.

