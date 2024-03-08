Sports

NBA: Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham Guide Detroit Pistons To Their First Home Win Since January - In Pics

Jaden Ivey scored 34 points and Cade Cunningham had 32 points and 11 assists to lead the Detroit Pistons to their first home win since January, beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-112 on Thursday night. Detroit (10-52) had lost nine of 10 and hadn’t won a home game since a 120-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 28. Dennis Schroder had a season-high 31 points for Brooklyn, which had won three of four. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21. The Nets allowed 13 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points. The game was tied at 98, but the Pistons went on a 9-0 run in 72 seconds to go up 107-98 with 5:05 to play. Cunningham scored the first six of those points, finishing with a fast-break dunk. After another Brooklyn miss, Cunningham set up Ivey for a 3-pointer.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) is greeted guard Cade Cunningham (2) after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) brings the ball up court as Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) makes a layup as Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) breaks up forward Ausar Thompson (9) and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart loses control of the ball to Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives around Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) passes as Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier (31) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

NBA 2023-24: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn (14) drives on Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

Advertisement