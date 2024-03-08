Sports

NBA: Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham Guide Detroit Pistons To Their First Home Win Since January - In Pics

Jaden Ivey scored 34 points and Cade Cunningham had 32 points and 11 assists to lead the Detroit Pistons to their first home win since January, beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-112 on Thursday night. Detroit (10-52) had lost nine of 10 and hadn’t won a home game since a 120-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 28. Dennis Schroder had a season-high 31 points for Brooklyn, which had won three of four. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21. The Nets allowed 13 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points. The game was tied at 98, but the Pistons went on a 9-0 run in 72 seconds to go up 107-98 with 5:05 to play. Cunningham scored the first six of those points, finishing with a fast-break dunk. After another Brooklyn miss, Cunningham set up Ivey for a 3-pointer.