NBA: Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham Guide Detroit Pistons To Their First Home Win Since January - In Pics

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) is greeted guard Cade Cunningham (2) after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) brings the ball up court as Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) makes a layup as Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game.
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) breaks up forward Ausar Thompson (9) and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart loses control of the ball to Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives around Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) passes as Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier (31) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn (14) drives on Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.