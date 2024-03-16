Sports

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans Best Los Angeles Clippers To Surge Ahead - In Pics

Powered by Zion Williamson's 34-point performance, the New Orleans Pelicans notched up a 112-104 win over the slumping Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday (March 16, 2024) that tightened the race for the Western Conference's No. 4 seed. The surging Pelicans moved within two games of Los Angeles for fourth place in the conference and improved to 14-5 since January 31, tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the best record in the West over that span. Los Angeles were dealt a third loss in four games despite 26 points from Paul George and 23 from Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers played a second straight game without starting point guard James Harden due to a left shoulder strain.