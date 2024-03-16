Sports

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans Best Los Angeles Clippers To Surge Ahead - In Pics

Powered by Zion Williamson's 34-point performance, the New Orleans Pelicans notched up a 112-104 win over the slumping Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday (March 16, 2024) that tightened the race for the Western Conference's No. 4 seed. The surging Pelicans moved within two games of Los Angeles for fourth place in the conference and improved to 14-5 since January 31, tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the best record in the West over that span. Los Angeles were dealt a third loss in four games despite 26 points from Paul George and 23 from Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers played a second straight game without starting point guard James Harden due to a left shoulder strain.

March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) celebrates with fans as he leaves the court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., bottom center, grabs a loose ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, top center, and center Ivica Zubac, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) and Ivica Zubac during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up to swat the ball away from Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots between Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, second from left, and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) goes up to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after a 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a 3-point basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

