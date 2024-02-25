Sports

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Milwaukee Bucks To Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, February 24. Minnesota dropped into a tie with Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead at 39-17. The Thunder routed Washington 147-106 earlier, Associated Press reported. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance after falling behind by 17 points late in the third quarter, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a pullup 21-footer with 10.3 seconds left for the five-point lead.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 25, 2024

NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

1/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns, left, works around Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

2/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) goes to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
3/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton celebrates his 3-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
4/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to keep control of the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
5/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
6/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

7/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

8/8
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2023-24: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo goes to the basket and draws a foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement