Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns, left, works around Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) goes to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton celebrates his 3-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to keep control of the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo goes to the basket and draws a foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.