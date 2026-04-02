Premier Padel P1: Alcaraz In Attendance As Spaniards Win Title In Miami
Spanish second seeds Alejandro Galán and Bea González both dug deep on Sunday with partners Fede Chingotto and Paula Josemaría Martín to win their respective finals and capture the Premier Padel Miami P1 titles after classic duels that had the crowd on their feet in a week that saw tennis star Carlos Alcaraz watch the action. - González had a week to remember with the launch of her Red Bull TV documentary "Padel Life", the 24-year-old and new partner Josemaría taking the first set on Sunday only for number one seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi to level 6-4. With the match nearing three hours, the second seeds won the decider 7-5 to secure their first 2026 title.
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