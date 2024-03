Sports

Miami Open: Iga Swiatek Knocked Out, Carlos Alcaraz Beats Gael Monfils - In Pics

The world's top-ranked women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek was knocked out by Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 2-6 in the round of 16 at Miami Open on Tuesday (March 26). Swiatek lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-2, hours after the third-seeded Coco Gauff fell in three sets to No. 23 Caroline Garcia 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. In the men's draw, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils. Garcia defeated her second straight Grand Slam champion to reach Miami's quarterfinals. She had earlier ousted four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 7-5.