Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Women Vs India Women, 2nd T20: Watch SL-W Vs IND-W Live In Dambulla

India women will aim to seal the T20 series against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the second match in Dambulla on Saturday. The Sri Lanka women vs India women second T20 encounter will be telecast live from 2 PM IST/local.

Indian women started their tour of Sri Lanka on a rousing note as they won the first T20 by 34 runs in Dambulla on Thursday. After Jemimah Rodrigues’ brisk 34 helped India to a fighting total, the bowlers led by Radha Yadav did a splendid job to restrict the opposition to 104/5.

The Sri Lanka women vs India women second T20 live streaming will be available on FanCode app in India. In Sri Lanka, Dialog 1 channel will live telecast the SL-W vs IND-W second T20 encounter. The match can also be watched on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

Also, this tour is a first for India after legendary Mithali Raj retired from international cricket. India have also left out veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami for this series. A lot will depend on the shoulders of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

The Indian team management will also be happy with Shafali Verma getting runs a the top. Although she scored run-a-ball 31, the knock will give the opener confidence going into the second game. India will also be hoping Mandhana to get some runs under her belt on Saturday and if the Shafali-Mandhana pair clicks, there is no stopping them on a given day.

The Indian bowlers too caught the eye, especially Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar. While Deepti conceded just nine runs in her three overs, Vastrakar was more effective with a wicket and giving away 13 runs in her four-over spell.

The tour, which also features three more ODIs, holds special importance for the India women's cricket team as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. set eyes on the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later in the year.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women T20 Head-To-Head

India women lead Sri Lanka 15-3 in the T20 head-to-head record. One match ended in no result.

Sri Lanka women vs India women, 2nd T20 Details

Match: Second T20 Of India's tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Date: June 25 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 2:00 PM IST/local

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur.