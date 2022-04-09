Live Streaming Of RR Vs LSG, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

High on confidence with their hat-trick of wins, newbies Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday night. LSG have three wins and one loss to their name in four games, while RR have two wins and one loss to their credit from three games.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RR vs LSG live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Rajasthan Royals: The Sanju Samson-led side has a powerful batting line-up that can hit boundaries for fun. Jos Buttler is in red-hot form and stopping him would be the biggest challenge for LSG on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer are also in good touch alongside skipper Samson. However, it is the form of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal that would worry the side and it might look to drop him for Sunday’s game. Yuzvendra Chahal is in terrific form with the ball in hand and Trent Boult has also complemented him. However, Navdeep Saini would look to put a better performance.

Lucknow Super Giants: While KL Rahul has been impressive so far as a captain and a batter, his teammates too have performed collectively to see the side win three of its four matches in IPL 2022. Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Quinton de Kock all have peformed well for the side so far, while the addition of Jason Holder has further bolstered the team’s confidence by providing more balance. LSG look a complete side as Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi too have delivered with the ball.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the first time in IPL that Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be playing against each other as LSG have joined the tournament this year itself.

VENUE AND PITCH

RR and LSG play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Four games have taken place at the venue so far with the chasing teams winning all of them. The Wankhede Stadium has a balanced pitch that has helped fast bowlers to a good extent so far.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan