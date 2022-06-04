Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Switzerland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Portugal and Switzerland will be looking for their first wins in the UEFA Nations League 2022-22 when they face in a League A Group 2 encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, on Sunday. While Portugal secured a draw, Switzerland slumped to a loss in their opener. (More Football News)

Substitute Ricardo Horta’s first international goal was enough for Portugal to earn a draw against Spain in their group opener. Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench against Spain and will need to create magic on Sunday if Portugal have to go ahead in the competition.

For Switzerland, they are coming from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Czech Republic. The likes of known stars Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri are going to pose a good threat to Portugal on Sunday.

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League Match Details

Match: Portugal vs Switzerland, Group A2

Date: June 6 (Monday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon,

How To Watch Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League Match?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Team News

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo needs to start otherwise it would cause a big problem for Portugal. Coach Fernando Santos. Goalkeeper Jose Sa has picked up an injury and won’t be available on Sunday.

Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to be in the playing XI against Portugal while head coach Murat Yakin will have to decide among the forwards which include Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic and Haris Seferovic. There are no injury woes in the team.

Head-To-Head

Portugal have a slight 5-4 head-to-head advantage against Switzerland. Both teams have played 13 times with four games ending in a draw.

Likely Starting XIs

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Ricardo Rodríguez, Djibrial Sow, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Noah Okafor