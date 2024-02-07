The now 21-year-old declared, "Formula 1 has always been and still is 100% the dream. It's the only thing I'll ever be satisfied with. A successful career is Formula 1 World Champion."

The Hastings native added: "Doing well in Super Formula is massively important if you want a chance at Formula 1 – it's the closest by far to Formula 1 and is the championship that Red Bull like to send their drivers to as that last little stage of evaluating. 'In The Wings' is a behind-the-scenes look at the season that shows how tough it really is and how much is involved. When you watch these racers, you don't always realise how much goes on or what it's like behind the wheel. There's an incredible amount of pressure to perform at Formula 1 while the whole world is looking at you."