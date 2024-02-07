New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has already got five Formula 1 races under his belt and two points thanks to a Scuderia AlphaTauri stint last season and motorsport fans can now see how the talented young driver tackles life on and off the track in F1 as well as the fiercely competitive Super Formula Japan series in a new documentary 'Liam Lawson: In the Wings'. Here is all you need to know. (More Motorsports News)
The new documentary is available to watch exclusively on Red Bull TV from February 7 and gives viewers a rare look into Lawson's Super Formula season and Formula 1 debut – the struggles, the determination and his limitless appetite to get a permanent Formula 1 seat.
Since discovering racing at age six through karting in New Zealand, the current Red Bull Racing Junior Team member has been determined to race - and win - at the highest level in the world: Formula 1.
Before the age of 17, Lawson had won on his debut in every category, later joining the Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 team in 2021 and securing his spot as an official reserve driver for both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri – while competing in the 2023 Super Formula Championship.
Last August (2023), Lawson was competing in Super Formula in Japan before being unexpectedly thrust into his F1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix following Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo's injury: giving Lawson a chance to show the world that he has what it takes to have a seat in F1.
The now 21-year-old declared, "Formula 1 has always been and still is 100% the dream. It's the only thing I'll ever be satisfied with. A successful career is Formula 1 World Champion."
The Hastings native added: "Doing well in Super Formula is massively important if you want a chance at Formula 1 – it's the closest by far to Formula 1 and is the championship that Red Bull like to send their drivers to as that last little stage of evaluating. 'In The Wings' is a behind-the-scenes look at the season that shows how tough it really is and how much is involved. When you watch these racers, you don't always realise how much goes on or what it's like behind the wheel. There's an incredible amount of pressure to perform at Formula 1 while the whole world is looking at you."
The 30-minute documentary shows the highlights and lowlights from on the track and in the garage, offering intimate never-before-seen footage of Lawson with his family, partner and teammates that highlights the sacrifices, support and effort required to become a world champion.
The 2019 Toyota Racing Series champion revealed, "My whole family sacrificed a huge amount for me to be able to do what I'm doing now. It all comes back to my family and us starting this together. It's not just my dream, but it's a big accomplishment for my family as well."
When will 'Liam Lawson: In The Wings' be available to watch?
The brief documentary depicting the young life and times of 21-year-old Liam Lawson will be available to watch from February 7, 2024.
Where can you watch 'Liam Lawson: In The Wings?
The documentary will be available to stream on Red Bull TV.
(Courtesy: Red Bull Content Pool)