Taylor Retains Lightweight Title In Controversial Decision Against Serrano Ahead Of Tyson Vs Paul Bout

Defending champion Katie Taylor retained her undisputed women's junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Serrano in the co-main event ahead of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul showdown. The decision sparked controversy, as many believed the fight was much closer than the ruling indicated. Serrano had dominated the early rounds, stunning Taylor with a massive left hand in the first and continuing her momentum in the second. Despite Serrano's powerful start, Taylor rallied to secure the win over 10 intense rounds. A rematch has been ruled out, leaving fans divided on the outcome.