India U19 player Naman Tiwari wants to bowl the fastest ball in the world by drawing inspiration from watching videos of former greats and following the advice of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. (More Cricket News)

Left-arm pacer Naman, 18, who is grabbing headlines in the ongoing U19 World Cup in Benoni, South Africa, has found the tips he received from Bumrah at the NCA working magic and is now looking forward to the title clash against Australia on Sunday.

