The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Cairo, featuring numerous talented shooters from around the globe, ended on January 31. The next destination is Rabat, Morocco, where approximately 360 athletes from 49 countries are set to compete. (More Shooting-Sports News)

The ISSF World Cup Shotgun is set to commence on February 4 in Rabat and will come to a close on the 12th.