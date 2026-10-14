Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Bijoy Varghese Remains PFC's Reliable Option At Backline

Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Bijoy Varghese Returning From International Duty
Punjab’s domestic core remains important. Indian internationals Nikhil Prabhu, Bijoy Varghese, Ricky Shabong and Muhammad Uvais are part of it, along with Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Muhammad Suhail, Manglenthang Kipgen and Gurkirat Singh. Academy players will also form part of that group.
Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: New Foreigners Added
The foreign group gives Punjab a new spine. Raphaël Messi Bouli and Alfred Planas Moya will lead the attack alongside Diego Raposo. Mickaël Malsa adds experience in midfield and Patrick Bahanack will marshal the defence.
Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Academy Graduates In PFC Squad
The club have named a 27-member squad for the season. It includes 10 academy graduates, an established core from last season and five new foreign signings.
Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: An Era After Dilmperis
The club begin again under new head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis after a busy summer that brought major changes to the dugout and the squad. The Greek replaces Panagiotis Dilmperis, who left to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Season Kicks Off
Punjab FC open their 2026-27 Indian Super League campaign against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday after falling just short of the title on the final day last season.
Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Welcome!
Welcome to the start of an electrifying new chapter of Indian football! Fans are rolling into the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in numbers, decked out in team colors and buzzing with opening-night anticipation as Punjab FC host Odisha FC for their blockbuster ISL 2026-27 season opener. Whether you've traveled across the country or you're a local supporter ready to roar from the stands, the atmosphere under the floodlights is nothing short of electric. Grab your scarves, bring your loudest cheers, and get ready to welcome the players onto the pitch for 90 minutes of pure passion, high-octane action, and unforgettable football!