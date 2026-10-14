Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Bijoy Varghese Remains PFC's Reliable Option At Backline

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: The Indian Super League has kicked-off and Punjab FC will host Odisha FC for their first match of the season. Check real-time updates of the PFC vs OFC match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC LIVE Updates: Punjab FC kick off their 2026-27 Indian Super League campaign by hosting Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has boldly stated that the Shers have built a capable squad aiming to mount a serious challenge for the title this season, blending experienced domestic names like goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh and midfielder Vinit Rai alongside fresh international recruits such as forward Raphael Messi Bouli and midfielder Mickaël Malsa. Meanwhile, Odisha FC enter this fixture under newly appointed head coach T.G. Purushothaman, who has demanded absolute resilience and fight from his squad. With midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) taking over the captaincy, the Kalinga Warriors are looking to establish early consistency, though they will have to navigate this opening away clash without winger Rahul KP due to a minor injury. Expect an intense tactical battle as both managers look to stamp their authority on the opening week.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2026, 06:39:01 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Bijoy Varghese Returning From International Duty Punjab’s domestic core remains important. Indian internationals Nikhil Prabhu, Bijoy Varghese, Ricky Shabong and Muhammad Uvais are part of it, along with Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Muhammad Suhail, Manglenthang Kipgen and Gurkirat Singh. Academy players will also form part of that group.

14 Oct 2026, 06:30:31 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: New Foreigners Added The foreign group gives Punjab a new spine. Raphaël Messi Bouli and Alfred Planas Moya will lead the attack alongside Diego Raposo. Mickaël Malsa adds experience in midfield and Patrick Bahanack will marshal the defence.

14 Oct 2026, 06:18:22 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Academy Graduates In PFC Squad The club have named a 27-member squad for the season. It includes 10 academy graduates, an established core from last season and five new foreign signings.

14 Oct 2026, 06:08:27 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: An Era After Dilmperis The club begin again under new head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis after a busy summer that brought major changes to the dugout and the squad. The Greek replaces Panagiotis Dilmperis, who left to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

14 Oct 2026, 06:01:15 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Season Kicks Off Punjab FC open their 2026-27 Indian Super League campaign against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday after falling just short of the title on the final day last season.