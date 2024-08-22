Premier League: Chelsea Players Not Distracted By Transfer Noise, Says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has insisted his Chelsea team-mates will not be distracted by the constant transfer speculation surrounding the club. (More Football News)
Dewsbury-Hall, who arrived from Leicester City in a reported £30m deal, is one of 10 new arrivals during the transfer window at Stamford Bridge.
The midfielder starred for Enzo Maresca in the Foxes' Championship success, notching 26 goal involvements (12 goals and 14 assists) in the league last year.
But with the Blues' overhaul of players, Dewsbury-Hall found himself on the bench for their opening Premier League fixture against Manchester City last Sunday.
Maresca is continuing to trim his bloated squad, with the Italian confirming that both Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are among a group of more than 15 players who are not training with the first-team.
Despite the troubles off the pitch, Dewsbury-Hall was keen to focus on the variables within his control ahead of their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Servette on Thursday.
"No, we're in a bubble with it. You can't let that sort of thing affect you," Dewsbury-Hall said.
"The only thing we're doing is just going out every day and training as well as we can, getting ready for the matches.
"Everything that happens outside, it's not up to us.
"Probably when the transfer window finishes, then it can just be pure focus on the season. Of course, when it's open, you get speculations."
Maresca's arrival from Leicester continued the carousel of managers at Stamford Bridge during Todd Boehly's time in charge at the club.
But the Italian's no-nonsense approach when communicating with players is something that has turned heads.
However, Dewsbury-Hall revealed that the Chelsea squad respects the decisions taken by their new head coach.
"I think people respect him for (his honesty)," Dewsbury-Hall added."As a player you want to have clarity in terms of what's happening and he (Maresca) is certainly a person that gives you that. I don't think you can have any complaints on that side.
"I think it would cause more upset in any aspect of life if you're not honest with people. The fact that he is, is a good thing."