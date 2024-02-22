MLS 2024: Lionel Messi Stars In Inter Miami's Season-Opening Win

“I think the eyes of the world are on Inter Miami, and I'm hoping that they're able to deliver on that and whatever expectations people have,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who was at Wednesday's match. “Mostly, I'd just like his experience to be good, the experience of the team to be successful, how they're positioned both here in the league but also around the world. That's the story that I think is most important to us.”

Messi had 11 goals in 14 total matches with Inter Miami last season, leading the team to a Leagues Cup championship — its first-ever trophy — shortly after he stunned much of the soccer world by signing a 2 1/2-year contract worth around $150 million. He appeared in only six MLS matches in 2023, scoring once. Injuries slowed him late in the 2023 season and Inter Miami, which was way out of the postseason picture when Messi joined last summer, didn't make the MLS playoffs.