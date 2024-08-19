Erling Haaland is aiming to become a better all-round forward in the 2024-25 campaign after starting the season with a goal in Manchester City's 2-0 win over Chelsea. (More Football News)
Haaland put City ahead after 18 minutes at Stamford Bridge, taking in Bernardo Silva's pass and bursting between two challenges before clipping a neat finish over Robert Sanchez.
The Norwegian had previously started both of his Premier League campaigns with City by scoring a brace, against West Ham in 2022-23 and Burnley in 2023-24.
He is the sixth player to score his team's first goal in three different Premier League seasons and the second to do so for City, after David Silva (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16).
Across the last three seasons, Haaland has also scored two more Premier League goals in the month of August (13) than Chelsea have managed as a team (11), and four more than rivals Manchester United have netted (nine).
Haaland had a long pre-season to prepare for 2024-25 following Norway's failure to reach Euro 2024, but he says he is still finding his feet.
"Three points, it's a perfect start, the first games are always hard for everyone, it doesn't matter if you had a pre-season or not," Haaland told Sky Sports.
"I had a long pre-season but I don't feel perfect, I'm not in the perfect state. It's good to get that win.
"I knew exactly what to do, I think it was a really good goal. I remember last year he [Sanchez] made a really good save against me, it had been irritating me for a long time, so yeah, it was a perfect goal."
Haaland has now been directly involved in 106 goals in 100 appearances for City across all competitions, with Sunday's opener being his 91st goal for the club (15 assists).
However, the Norwegian has been criticised by some pundits over a perceived lack of contributions outside the penalty area, and he has made improving his overall game a key target.
"The best players are the best on the easiest things. Touching it with your right and passing with your left. That's the important thing. Pep [Guardiola] says this all the time," he added.
"I want to get more involved, that's what Pep wants. But in games like this, do I need to be that much more involved?
"That's the million-dollar question. I want to get more assists and become a better player."