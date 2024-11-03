Football

Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Here is when and how you can watch the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 clash between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen

Mo Salah Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen
Mo Salah. Photo: AP/Jon Super
After topping the Premier League table, Liverpool will now aim at the top of the UEFA Champions League standings as the Reds meet Bayer Leverkusen in the fourth game of both the sides in the competition.  (More Football News)

The Reds defeated Brighton this weekend and with Arsenal and Man City loosing, they went up to the top of the Premier League table with a two-point lead after 10 games. Arne Slot's men are the only side in the tournament with a perfect record apart from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have struggled in the league so far, earning just four wins in nine matches. However, they have lost just once in the league with four games ending in stalemate. In the Champions League, Xabi Alonso's side is unbeaten with two wins and a draw. Liverpool is expected to be a tough challenge for the German outfit but a win here could really help them in the tournament.

Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024 Live Streaming

When and where is the Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024 match?

The Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024 takes place on Wednesday, November 6 with the kick off time at 1:30am IST.

Where to watch the Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024 match?

The Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024 match will be available to live stream on SonyLIV app and website. The clash will also be available to watch on tv on Sony Sports Network.

