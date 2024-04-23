FC Goa Vs Mumbai City, ISL Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head-To-Head, When, Where To Watch

After an intense and extraordinary showdown at the playoff matches, both the equivalent and prominent teams of Indian Super League 2023-24, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC are set to clash in the semifinals. The Gaurs will host the Islanders in the first leg match on April 24, Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao. (More Football News)
Goa FC has been on a spectacular passage this season, with 8 games unbeaten, 5 wins in a row, and a convincing 2-1 win over the strong Chennaiyin in the knockout match, the team is heading for their fifth semi-final entry and bidding for second ISL title. This will be their 3rd clash with Mumbai in ISL semis.
Mumbai City, on the other hand, firing across all cylinders is the one of strongest teams of ISL standing second on the points table, with 14 match wins and 5 draws this season. The team is en route to winning their fourth ISL title and is coming on the back of a stunning 2-1 win over Odisha FC.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City Head-to-head
Previously in the Indian Super League, Mumbai City and FC Goa have met each other in 24 matches. Out of these, Mumbai have emerged victorious in 10 matches whereas Goa have won 7, and 7 ended in a draw.
When is FC Goa Vs Mumbai City, ISL semi-final leg 1 match?
The first-leg semi-final match between FC Goa and Mumbai City will be played on April 24, Wednesday at 7:30 Pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa.
Where to watch the FC Goa Vs Mumbai City, ISL semi-final leg 1 match?
The FC Goa vs Mumbai City ISL 2023-24 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 TV channel.
The live streaming of the ISL semi-final match will also be available on the Jio cinema app website.
For outside India, the ISL match will be available on OneFootball.