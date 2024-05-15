Football

EPL: Kevin De Bruyne Says Manchester City Know Title Race 'Is Not Over'

Manchester City will host West Ham on the final weekend and as long as Pep Guardiola’s side match Arsenal’s result against Everton, they will win an unprecedented fourth consecutive English Premier League title

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
info_icon

Kevin De Bruyne insists the Manchester City players know the Premier League title race is not over, despite being in the driving seat with just one game left. (More Football News)

The Citizens beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday in their game in hand over leaders Arsenal, leapfrogging them to the top of the table.

City will host West Ham on the final weekend and as long as Pep Guardiola’s side match Arsenal’s result against Everton, they will win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. - Adam Davy/PA
EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer

BY Outlook Sports Desk

De Bruyne has played down suggestions that City celebrated like they had already won the title following the victory.

"We were happy, obviously, because it gets in the place that we wanted to be on Sunday," he told Sky Sports. "I didn't feel like there were any extra celebrations.

"Obviously, you're happy to win the game, but we know it's not done yet.

"I know everybody's talking now saying it should be easy, but we're used to playing these couple of games against Brighton and Villa before and it's never easy. There's always the pressure of being in that situation, so I think it's quite normal."

City’s win over Tottenham makes them big favourites to win the title, with the Opta supercomputer giving them an 84.3 per cent chance of lifting the Premier League trophy once more.

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, second left, and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match. - AP
Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted

BY Associated Press

During their victory at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, sections of the crowd cheered Erling Haaland’s opener by doing the Poznan, a celebration often used by the City fans, as the result shifted the title race out of their North London rivals' favour.

Asked if he had ever played in an environment like that before, De Bruyne added: "I think it's strange, but I didn't feel it from a players perspective.

"I have to say I thought Tottenham were really good, I think they played better than they did the weeks before.

"Fans are always a different thing, but I feel it's more feeding from outside, I never thought that from the players' or coaches' perspective, they would not come and give their best. That's the only thing we worry about."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Around May 31, Fresh Heatwave For Parts Of India | Details
  2. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  3. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  4. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  5. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Wonderland’: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik, Kim Tae-yong Come Up With A Unique Sci-fi Romantic Drama – View Pics
  2. ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: New Season Takes The Internet By Storm After Grand Premiere – View Pics
  3. Nipun Dharmadhikari Says He Cast Child Actor Mihir Godbole Because Of His Smile
  4. No Big Movies Around, Telangana Single-Screen Theatres Are Shutting Shop For 10 Days
  5. Manoj Bajpayee Says With 'Bhaiyya ji', North Indians Will Get 'Proper Representation' On Screen
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Forward Nicolo Zaniolo Ruled Out Due To Foot Injury
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran Stars As Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By Five Wickets In Guwahati
  3. Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk, Undisputed Heavyweight Championship: All You Need To Know
  4. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  5. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
World News
  1. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
  2. 70 Years After Brown V. Board The Fight For Integration Continues: Can America Close The Educational Equity Gap?
  3. US Cites 'Misuse' Of AI By China And Others In Closed-Door Bilateral Talks
  4. Do Your 'Utmost' To Protect Chinese Workers From Terror Attacks, China Tells Pakistan
  5. Shopping Complex Fire Inflicts Tragedy On Vietnamese Community In Poland
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup