Copa Del Rey 2023-24: Atletico Madrid Fan Hospitalized In Pre-Match Clash With Athletic Bilbao Supporters

Atletico Madrid said one of its supporters was hospitalized with serious injuries amid fan trouble ahead of the team's Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal against Athletic Bilbao. (More Football News)

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Movistar that some of the team's fans were allegedly attacked by Athletic supporters at a bar near San Mamés Stadium.

