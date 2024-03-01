Copa Del Rey 2023-24: Atletico Madrid Fan Hospitalized In Pre-Match Clash With Athletic Bilbao Supporters

Atletico Madrid said one of its supporters was hospitalized with serious injuries amid fan trouble ahead of the team's Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal against Athletic Bilbao. (More Football News)
Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Movistar that some of the team's fans were allegedly attacked by Athletic supporters at a bar near San Mamés Stadium.
ALSO READ: Copa Del Rey 2023-2024: Brothers Inaki, Nico Williams Shine As Athletic Bilbao Reach Final
Spanish media said the arrival of Atletico's bus to the stadium was delayed several minutes. Images showed some fans lighting flares and throwing barriers against the stadium's doors before the match.
Police in riot gear were seen in the area.
Authorities had not immediately confirmed the hospitalization of an Atletico fan.