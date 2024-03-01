Football

Copa Del Rey 2023-24: Atletico Madrid Fan Hospitalized In Pre-Match Clash With Athletic Bilbao Supporters

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Movistar that some of the team's fans were allegedly attacked by Athletic supporters at a bar near San Mames Stadium

A
Associated Press (AP)
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Atletico Madrid ahead of semi-final match against Athletic Bilbao at Copa Del Rey 2023-24. (Photo: X|Atletico Madrid)
info_icon

Atletico Madrid said one of its supporters was hospitalized with serious injuries amid fan trouble ahead of the team's Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal against Athletic Bilbao. (More Football News)

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Movistar that some of the team's fans were allegedly attacked by Athletic supporters at a bar near San Mamés Stadium.

ALSO READ: Copa Del Rey 2023-2024: Brothers Inaki, Nico Williams Shine As Athletic Bilbao Reach Final

Spanish media said the arrival of Atletico's bus to the stadium was delayed several minutes. Images showed some fans lighting flares and throwing barriers against the stadium's doors before the match.

Police in riot gear were seen in the area.

Authorities had not immediately confirmed the hospitalization of an Atletico fan.

Tags

Football

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement