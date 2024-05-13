Football

Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online

Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Unai Emery's side will play to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in this mouth-watering EPL fixture in Birmingham on Monday night. Here are the live streaming, timing and other details

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the PL. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

Tonight's Aston Villa vs Liverpool will mark the final time Jurgen Klopp will lead his Reds side out in an away Premier League fixture as the German waves goodbye to the Anfield team. (More Football news)

Klopp's side take on a tired and testing Aston Villa, with both teams looking to secure their league positions.

Liverpool, who saw their title bid evaporate in the matter of weeks, will look to seal the third spot whereas Unai Emery's side are battling for fourth.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Aston Villa wins: 59

Draws: 41

Liverpool wins: 102

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. - null
Virgil Van Dijk Insists He Will Be Part Of Liverpool's Transition From Jurgen Klopp

BY Stats Perform

Predicted XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Iroegbunam, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Live Streaming And Other Info:

What time will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 match start?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 match live in India?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 football match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select TV channels in India.

Tags

