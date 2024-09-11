Cricket

Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Fixtures Announced: Check Format, Match Details

The opening clash will see the Durban Wolves take on the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers on September 21, and Zim Afro T10's grand finale will be played on September 29

The Durban Qalandars had lifted the inaugural Zim Afro T10 trophy. Photo: X/ZimAfroT10
The second season of Zim Afro T10, Zimbabwe's flagship T10 league, is about to get underway. The franchises have got their squads in place and the Harare Sports Club is ready for the tournament, which begins on September 21 and will finish with the grand finale on September 29. (More Cricket News)

The teams will battle it out over the course of nine action-packed days, each featuring three games, for the top prize. The first match everyday will be played at 3pm local time (6:30pm India time), the second one at 8:45pm IST and the third game at 11pm IST.

A glittering opening ceremony is scheduled on September 21, starting at 4:30pm IST. On September 29, after the final, which is scheduled to begin at 9pm India time, there will be a grand closing ceremony to round off the tournament.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports founder and chairman, said, “Season 2 of the Zim Afro T10 is definitely going to be bigger and better. The players and teams are all preparing very hard for the tournament, and it promises to be nothing less than a celebration of the sport. Each day has the potential for some great contests, and we hope the fans will also enjoy watching their favourite players go head-to-head.”

Sikandar Raza. - File.
Zim Afro T10 Season 2: All Squads, Teams, Venues, Fixtures, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Schedule And League Phase Fixtures

The opening clash will see the Durban Wolves take on the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, after which Cape Town Samp Army and the Harare Bolts will take centrestage. The final game for the day will pit the two remaining franchises, Bulawayo Brave Jaguars and the NYS Lagos.

The second matchday will see the Durban Wolves take on the Harare Bolts in the first game, after which NYS Lagos and Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers will play the second game. The final game of the day will pit the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars against Cape Town Samp Army.

Day 3 will kick off with Harare Bolts playing the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, followed by the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars taking on Durban Wolves. The final game of the day will see Cape Town Samp Army face NYS Lagos.

NYS Lagos and Durban Wolves will commence the fourth day’s action, with Harare Bolts and Bulawayo Brave Jaguars taking over the baton after that, and finally handing it over to Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers and Cape Town Samp Army for the final game of the day on the fourth day.

The Harare Bolts and the NYS Lagos will commence Day 5, before Durban Wolves and Cape Town Samp Army play the second game of the day. The final game of the day will see Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers play the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars.

The penultimate day of the league stage will kick off with Durban Wolves playing the Harare Bolts first, and then the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers take on Bulawayo Brave Jaguars, before Cape Town Samp Army and NYS Lagos play the third game of the day.

The final day of the league phase will see Bulawayo Brave Jaguars play Cape Town Samp Army first, and then NYS Lagos take on Durban Wolves. The final league stage game will be between Harare Bolts and the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers.

Knockouts Format

A total of 21 games will be played in the league stage of the Zim Afro T10, and after that the knockout phase will commence. The top two teams will square off in Qualifier 1, with the winner going through to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will then play the Eliminator, where the winner goes through to Qualifier 2, to face the runner-up of Qualifier 1. The team that wins Qualifier 2 will eventually play the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.

