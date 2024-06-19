Cricket

West Indies Super 8s Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024: Fixtures, Opponents, How To Watch - Complete Guide

The Windies cricket team made it through to the Super 8s of the 2024 T20 World Cup after an ubeaten journey filled with victories. Check their complete schedule, fixtures, opponents, timings and much more

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' bowler Akeal Hosein (7) celebrates the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

The West Indies cricket team after an unbeatable journey in the group stage matches of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup are set to kickoff their Super Eight showdown with a thrilling clash against the defending champions England on June 20, Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

West Indies led by Rovman Powell, didn't make any mistake during the four matches they played in the group stage defeating them all - Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan by without facing scares. They are flawless, unbeaten and on a nine-match winning streak.

The Windies stormed into the Super 8s topping the Group C table with 8 points and the highest NNR (+3.257) in the tournament. Now, the team is gearing up for three more matches with their sights set on a spot in the semi-finals and aiming to lift that shining coveted silverware for the third time.

Who are West Indies' opponents in ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8?

West Indies are slotted in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that Group are USA, England, and South Africa.

West Indies Super 8 schedule - Date, Time And Venue

June 20, Thursday

West Indies vs England

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

June 22, Saturday

West Indies vs USA

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Kensington Oval, Barbados

June 24, Monday

West Indies vs South Africa

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

West Indies captain Rovman Powell, left, celebrates with bowler Akeal Hosein the dismissal of Afghanistan's Karim Janat during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Where To Watch West Indies' Super 8 Matches In Bangladesh?

The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast live on ESPN Caribbean in West Indies.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup Super 8 matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

West Indies T20 World Cup Squad

Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

