The West Indies cricket team after an unbeatable journey in the group stage matches of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup are set to kickoff their Super Eight showdown with a thrilling clash against the defending champions England on June 20, Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
West Indies led by Rovman Powell, didn't make any mistake during the four matches they played in the group stage defeating them all - Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan by without facing scares. They are flawless, unbeaten and on a nine-match winning streak.
The Windies stormed into the Super 8s topping the Group C table with 8 points and the highest NNR (+3.257) in the tournament. Now, the team is gearing up for three more matches with their sights set on a spot in the semi-finals and aiming to lift that shining coveted silverware for the third time.
Who are West Indies' opponents in ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8?
West Indies are slotted in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that Group are USA, England, and South Africa.
West Indies Super 8 schedule - Date, Time And Venue
June 20, Thursday
West Indies vs England
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
June 22, Saturday
West Indies vs USA
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Kensington Oval, Barbados
June 24, Monday
West Indies vs South Africa
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Where To Watch West Indies' Super 8 Matches In Bangladesh?
The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast live on ESPN Caribbean in West Indies.
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
The live streaming of the T20 World Cup Super 8 matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar in India.
West Indies T20 World Cup Squad
Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.