T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Here are the fixtures and live streaming details of the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers B, Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 4

Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X/ICC
The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2024 has already started with associate teams in action with the winner progressing to the regional final, and will be joined by winners from sub-regional qualifiers of A and C. (More Cricket News)

Top two teams from the regional final will qualify for the T20 World Cup that will be held in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Belgium, Croatia, hosts Germany, Gibraltar, Jersey, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland are the teams that are currently in action at the T20 cricket tournament.

As things stand, Jersey lead the table with three wins out of three with Norway in second and Germany in second.

Schedule For Matchday 4

  • Gibraltar v Sweden, Krefeld Cricket Ground - 2:00 PM 

  • Serbia v Switzerland, Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground - 2:00 PM  

  • Slovenia v Germany, Krefeld Cricket Ground - 7:00 PM

  • Croatia v Jersey, Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground - 7:00 PM

Where to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier matchday 4?

There will be no live telecast of the upcoming T20 tournament on any TV channel India.

However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

