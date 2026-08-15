Sri Lanka’s Galle Stadium At 50: These Asian Venues Have Hosted Most Test Matches

Galle International Cricket Stadium created history on August 15
It became the first venue in Asia to host 50 Test matches
The iconic ground, which staged its maiden Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 1998, reached the milestone in 28 years
The Galle International Cricket Stadium achieved a historic landmark on Saturday (August 15). The first match of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka marked the 50th Test at this venue, making it the first Asian cricket stadium to host 50 Test matches.
The iconic ground, which staged its maiden Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 1998, reaches the milestone in just 28 years. That inaugural match saw Sri Lanka win by an innings and 16 runs.India first played a Test in Galle in 2001, suffering a 10-wicket defeat despite the venue's growing significance in world cricket.
Let's have a look at the Asian venues to host the most number of Test matches