Sri Lanka’s Galle Stadium At 50: These Asian Venues Have Hosted Most Test Matches

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Outlook Sports Desk
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As Galle international stadium hosts its 50th Test match, let's have a look at the Asian venues to host the most number of Test matches

Asian venues to host most Test matches
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal coming out to bat during India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Galle. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • Galle International Cricket Stadium created history on August 15

  • It became the first venue in Asia to host 50 Test matches

  • The iconic ground, which staged its maiden Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 1998, reached the milestone in 28 years

The Galle International Cricket Stadium achieved a historic landmark on Saturday (August 15). The first match of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka marked the 50th Test at this venue, making it the first Asian cricket stadium to host 50 Test matches.

The iconic ground, which staged its maiden Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 1998, reaches the milestone in just 28 years. That inaugural match saw Sri Lanka win by an innings and 16 runs.India first played a Test in Galle in 2001, suffering a 10-wicket defeat despite the venue's growing significance in world cricket.

Let's have a look at the Asian venues to host the most number of Test matches

Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle: 50 Tests, becoming the first Asian venue to reach the landmark Photo: Associated Press
Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle: 50 Tests, becoming the first Asian venue to reach the landmark Photo: Associated Press
National Stadium, Karachi
National Stadium, Karachi: 47 Tests, making it Pakistan’s most-used venue for Test cricket Photo: Associated Press
National Stadium, Karachi: 47 Tests, making it Pakistan’s most-used venue for Test cricket Photo: Associated Press
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo: 46 Tests, the second Sri Lankan venue on the list Photo: PTI
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo: 46 Tests, the second Sri Lankan venue on the list Photo: PTI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 43 Tests, India’s most prominent Test venue among the top five Photo: PTI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 43 Tests, India’s most prominent Test venue among the top five Photo: PTI
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: 42 Tests, completing the list of Asia’s most-used Test venues Photo: X | @Crichardpics
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: 42 Tests, completing the list of Asia’s most-used Test venues Photo: X | @Crichardpics

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