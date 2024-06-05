Papua New Guinea and Uganda are all set to lock horns in the Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 6, Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (Prediction|More Cricket News)
Team Uganda is overcoming a tormenting 125-run loss against Afghanistan posting only 58/10 (16) the lowest total in the season so far . The team led by Brian Masaba suffered defeat also in their warm up match against Namibia, losing by five wickets.
On the other hand, Papua New Guinea too, suffered a loss in their opening match against West Indies by five wickets. Asked to bat first, Assad Vala's team posted a total of 136/8 in 20 overs, only to see the hosts chase it down in 19 overs, reaching 137/5.
PNG Vs Uganda: Head To Head Record
The debutants, Uganda, have faced Papua New Guinea only once, resulting in a defeat. Therefore, it is safe to say that Papua New Guinea holds a slight edge over the Ugandan team.
PNG Vs Uganda: Highest Wicket-Takers
In the match between PNG and Uganda, Charles Amini from Papua New Guinea took the most wickets, claiming 2 wickets. Similarly, Frank Nsubuga from Uganda also took the most wickets for his team, with 2 wickets.
PNG Vs Uganda: Highest Run-Scorers
Assad Vala stands out as the highest scorer for Papua New Guinea with an unbeaten 93 runs, while Simon Ssesazi holds the record for Uganda with 78 runs.
PNG Vs Uganda: Best Bowling Figures
Charles Amini of Papua New Guinea recorded the best bowling figures with 2 wickets for 20 runs, while Frank Nsubuga of Uganda impressed with figures of 2 wickets for 16 runs.