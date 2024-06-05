Cricket

PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Records, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Papua New Guinea will face Uganda in the Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6th, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Keep an eye out for updates on the leading scorer from both teams and other important statistics

X | Cricket Uganda
Uganda national cricket team. Photo: X | Cricket Uganda
info_icon

Papua New Guinea and Uganda are all set to lock horns in the Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 6, Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

Team Uganda is overcoming a tormenting 125-run loss against Afghanistan posting only 58/10 (16) the lowest total in the season so far . The team led by Brian Masaba suffered defeat also in their warm up match against Namibia, losing by five wickets.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea too, suffered a loss in their opening match against West Indies by five wickets. Asked to bat first, Assad Vala's team posted a total of 136/8 in 20 overs, only to see the hosts chase it down in 19 overs, reaching 137/5.

Team Uganda. - X/@ICC
PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

BY Gaurav Thakur

PNG Vs Uganda: Head To Head Record

The debutants, Uganda, have faced Papua New Guinea only once, resulting in a defeat. Therefore, it is safe to say that Papua New Guinea holds a slight edge over the Ugandan team.

PNG Vs Uganda: Highest Wicket-Takers

In the match between PNG and Uganda, Charles Amini from Papua New Guinea took the most wickets, claiming 2 wickets. Similarly, Frank Nsubuga from Uganda also took the most wickets for his team, with 2 wickets.

PNG Vs Uganda: Highest Run-Scorers

Assad Vala stands out as the highest scorer for Papua New Guinea with an unbeaten 93 runs, while Simon Ssesazi holds the record for Uganda with 78 runs.

PNG Vs Uganda: Best Bowling Figures

Charles Amini of Papua New Guinea recorded the best bowling figures with 2 wickets for 20 runs, while Frank Nsubuga of Uganda impressed with figures of 2 wickets for 16 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  4. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
  5. IMD Predicts Light-rain In Delhi Today, No Major Relief From Sweltering Heat
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  2. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
  3. ‘Blue Lights 2’: Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin And Others Attend The New York Premiere – View Pics
  4. 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions
  5. Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Root For Uncle Pawan Kalyan After He Wins Andhra Assembly Elections
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish
  2. Football Transfers: Florian Wirtz Focused On Euro 2024 Amid Bayern Munich Links
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  4. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: PAK All-Rounder Imad Wasim To Miss Match Against USA Due To Side Strain
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA Holds Meet Day After Narrow Win; INDIA Bloc Leaders To Gather Shortly