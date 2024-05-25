Ruturaj Gaikwad's 108 0ff 60 balls was his second IPL century that ended up in a losing cause as Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis played a 124-run knock off just 63 balls to chase down a 211-run target set by CSK. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 108 and took his team to a good total along with Shivam Dube. He took 57 balls to reach his second IPL ton which was the fifth slowest of the IPL 2024. However, Gaikwad ended as the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 583 runs.