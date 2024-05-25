The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 saw the highest number of centuries (14) breaking the record of the last season's 12 hundreds. However, there were some tons which were not up to the mark of the standard of the strike rate with which a T20 cricket hundred should come. (More Cricket News)
Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer of the season but his century against Rajasthan Royals which came after playing 67 deliveries ignited a mini controversy among the commentators and the player.
Rohit Sharma hit his second IPL century against CSK in 61 balls while chasing a 207-run target. His slow start resulted in MI losing the match by 20 runs. He was trolled for his slow batting in the match.
There were many occasions when a player completed his ton but the strike rate was not good. Let's take a look at the five slowest tons of the IPL 2024:
Virat Kohli, who is the orange cap holder of the IPL 2024 with 741 runs in 15 innings, had scored a solo century in this season. The ton against Rajasthan Royals, while batting first came in 67 balls which helped RCB post 183/3 on the board after 20 overs. This was the slowest IPL century ever. Kohli remained unbeaten on 113 off 72 balls. RCB lost the match as Jos Buttler also hit a ton for RR.
While chasing a modest 207-run target against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten and failed to take his team past the line after making 105 runs off 63 balls. He completed his ton with a single in the last over of Mustafizur Rahman and completed his second IPL century in 61 deliveries. This was his first IPL ton on his home soil. Mi lost the match by 20 runs.
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a 59-ball ton against Mumbai Indians while chasing a modest target of 180 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals chased down the target in 18.4 overs with nine wickets to spare. Jaiswal silenced the critics with his well-paced century but it took 59 balls and that kept it in the third number on the slowest tons of the IPL 2024.
4. Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals' opener batter Jos Buttler was struggling for runs before the match against RCB but he made a 100 0ff 58 balls to win the match by six wickets with five balls to spare. Chasing a below-par target of 184 runs, Buttler smashed Cameron Green's delivery into the stands to bring up his seventh IPL century. He took 58 balls to reach the milestone which is the fourth slowest of the season.
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad's 108 0ff 60 balls was his second IPL century that ended up in a losing cause as Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis played a 124-run knock off just 63 balls to chase down a 211-run target set by CSK. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 108 and took his team to a good total along with Shivam Dube. He took 57 balls to reach his second IPL ton which was the fifth slowest of the IPL 2024. However, Gaikwad ended as the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 583 runs.