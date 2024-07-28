India are currently leading the series 1-0 after they defeated Sri Lanka in the opening T20I of the series. Indian batters came to the party with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill giving quick starts. Suryakumar Yadav, the newly appointed T20I captain, then hit a fine half-century. Rishabh Pant missed his own fifty by a run but India managed to get to 213 in their 20 overs.