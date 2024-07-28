India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second of their three match T20I series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
The toss for the match was delayed by almost 15 minutes due to rain.
India made one change to their match-winning XI with opener and vice captain Shubman Gill going out due to a sore back and Sanju Samson replacing him.
Sri Lanka also made change as Dilshan Madhushanka was replaced by Ramesh Mendis.
India Vs Sri Lanka Playing XI
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando
India are currently leading the series 1-0 after they defeated Sri Lanka in the opening T20I of the series. Indian batters came to the party with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill giving quick starts. Suryakumar Yadav, the newly appointed T20I captain, then hit a fine half-century. Rishabh Pant missed his own fifty by a run but India managed to get to 213 in their 20 overs.
Sri Lanka started well with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis setting a good 84-run foundation. Once Nissanka got out for a fantastic 79, none of the Sri Lankan batter could do much and they lost by 43 runs.
After Nissanka's wicket, the last nine wickets fell for just 30 runs. The hosts are looking to bounce back in the second match.