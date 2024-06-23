Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh: IND Close In On T20 World Cup Semi-finals - Data Debrief

Hardik Pandya was the star of the show, hitting an unbeaten half-century off just 27 deliveries including four fours and three sixes, as India reached an impressive total of 196-5

Hardik Pandya's batting helped India to a routine win over Bangladesh
info_icon

India are on the cusp of the T20 World Cup semi-finals following a 50-run win over Bangladesh, who are all but eliminated after falling short in their chase in Antigua. (Highlights | Cricket News)

Hardik Pandya was the star of the show, hitting an unbeaten half-century off just 27 deliveries including four fours and three sixes, as India reached an impressive total of 196-5.

He was supported by Virat Kohli, who made his best total of the tournament with 37 before being bowled leg side by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34).

Rishabh Pant. - AP/Lynne Sladky
IND Vs BAN, T20WC: India Batters Threw Away Wickets? R Ashwin Offers Interesting Perspective

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The latter's partnership with Hardik helped India go from 108-4 to 161-5 before his dismissal, and some timid Bangladesh bowling ensured their eventual total was never in danger.

Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 3-19, bowling Tanzid Hasan lbw in a big moment after Bangladesh inched their way to 66-2. He followed that up with the dismissals of Towhid Hridoy (4) and Shakib Al Hasan (11) as Bangladesh gave themselves far too much to do.

Even Rishad Hossain coming in to smash 24 runs off his first eight balls faced did nothing to faze India, with his attempt at a rescue act ending when he slogged Jasprit Bumrah's delivery straight to Rohit Sharma. 

While Bangladesh stay bottom of Group 1, India are the first team in the pool to reach four points, and their net run-rate means they are almost certain to make the semi-finals.

Data Debrief: Pandya ends two-year wait

While India were impressive as a batting unit overall, it was Hardik's quickfire 50 that took them from a defendable total to an impregnable one, representing his best score of the tournament following totals of 7 and 32 versus Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In fact, it was his first 50 in a T20I since November 2022, when he smashed 63 in vain at the semi-final stage of the last T20 World Cup, England's Jos Buttler (80) and Alex Hales (86) putting on an unbeaten masterclass to take their country to the final. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details
  3. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  4. NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities
  5. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen Confident Of Dethroning Lando Norris
  2. Lorenzo Musetti To Face Tommy Paul In Queen's Championship Final
  3. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Women V South Africa Women
  4. United States Vs Bolivia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1
  5. India Vs Bangldesh: Rohit Sharma Showers Praise On 'Important Player' Hardik Pandya After Win
World News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. Dead Bodies, Debris, Wrecked Homes: The Aftermath Of Israel's Attacks On Shati And Tuffah
  3. Iran Overturns Death Sentence Of Rapper Famous For Songs After Mahsa Amini's Death In 2022
  4. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos
  5. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon