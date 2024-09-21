IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant both hit centuries as India took control against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test in Chennai. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
Ravichandran Ashwin then claimed three wickets to stem the visitors' chase, leaving them 357 runs adrift at 158-4.
India resumed at 81-3 at the start of day three, and Gill and Pant led their charge on the way to setting a target of 515.
Gill notched up an impressive unbeaten 119, while Pant scored 109 from 128 balls before the hosts declared at 287-4.
The visitors made a steady start, but Jasprit Bumrah's claiming of Zakir Hasan (33) for the opening wicket stalled their momentum.
Ashwin then took centre stage as he dismissed Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim before bad light brought play to a premature conclusion.
Data Debrief: India close in on personal best
Pant marked his Test cricket comeback in fitting fashion, hitting 13 fours and four sixes on the way to his sixth Test century. Meanwhile, Gill notched up his fifth Test ton during their 167-run unbroken fourth wicket stand.
India have now hit 85 sixes in 2024, leaving them just five short of breaking the record for most sixes by a team in a calendar year.