Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain

Rishabh Pant marked his Test cricket comeback in fitting fashion, hitting 13 fours and four sixes on the way to his sixth Test century. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill notched up his fifth Test ton during their 167-run unbroken fourth wicket stand