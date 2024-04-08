Cricket

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Toss Update: Super Kings Opt To Field First, Mustafizur Returns In Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings face unbeaten Kolkata Knight Riders in the group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Monday

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer at the toss time in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders on a tricky surface at Chepauk.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Andre Russell Backs KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit After Ex-Player's Criticism

BY PTI

The pitch is hard and looks like a batting paradise. The square boundaries are 65 metres and 66 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 80 metres. Seamers can expect some bounce from the surface, there is something for the spinners as well.

Chennai Super Kings have lost the last two matches after winning the first two games on the trot. They went down against Delhi Capitals by a 20-run margin and lost the latest game versus Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won all three matches so far and currently stand at second spot in the points table. They amassed a huge total of 272 runs in the last match against Delhi Capitals and will be eyeing to continue that rhythm in Chepauk as well.

