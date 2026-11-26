Former Tamil Nadu captain Baba Aparajith retires from professional cricket at 32 after a 15-year career
He featured in 102 first-class matches, scoring 5,199 runs and claiming 75 wickets
A member of India's 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning squad, Aparajith now plans to pursue coaching
Former Tamil Nadu captain B Aparajith has announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing the curtain down on a 15-year career during which he represented India at the Under-19 level and featured in 102 first-class matches.
The 32-year-old, who made his mark in domestic cricket with Tamil Nadu before moving to Kerala as a professional in the 2024-25 season, will now focus on pursuing a career in coaching. He is also involved in Tamil-language cricket broadcasting.
Aparajith finishes with 20 centuries across formats and was part of three title-winning Tamil Nadu teams: the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning side in 2017-18 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
He first came into the spotlight during India's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign in 2012, contributing 171 runs and taking five wickets with his off-spin. He was named Player of the Match in the quarter-final against Pakistan and the semi-final against New Zealand.
His performances earned him a place in the India A setup in 2015, although he could not establish himself consistently at that level. He was also associated with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League but did not get an opportunity to make a significant impact.
Aparajith has already begun his transition into coaching, having worked individually with young Tamil Nadu players, including batters Vimal Khumar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. He holds a Level-2 coaching certification from the BCCI and opted out of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Premier League to serve as assistant coach of Chepauk Super Gillies.