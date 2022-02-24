Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Final Round: India Face Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia In Group D

India, the 1964 runners-up, will target their fifth participation in the AFC Asian Cup. Here's how India can qualify for the China tournament.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Final Round: India Face Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia In Group D
India are the highest ranked side in the group. File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 4:20 pm

India will have to contend with three other teams in Group D in their bid to qualify for a second successive AFC Asian Cup. The draw for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Final Round held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. (More Football News)

In the draw which witnessed 24 national teams club into six groups, India were placed with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia in Group D. India will also play host in the group.

Related stories

India Gets AFC Nod To Host 2023 Asian Cup Third Round Qualifiers In Kolkata

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea In Dramatic Final To Lift Ninth Title

AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022: COVID-hit India Fail To Field Team Vs Chinese Taipei In Mumbai

India, the 1964 runners-up, returned to the continental tournament in 2019 after missing the 2015 edition. And the Sunil Chhetri-led Blue Tigers failed to make the knock-outs, finishing last in the four-team Group A which also featured the hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.

New Challenge

Should India, the favourites, win the group, the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be their fifth participation in the tournament.

India had also competed in 1984 and 2011 editions, where they finished last in the group stages.

India (104) are also the highest-ranked side in the group. Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia are ranked 148th, 150th and 171st respectively. India did manage to pull off a stunning 4-1 win against Thailand in their campaign opener before losing to UAE (0-2) and Bahrain (0-1).

How To Qualify

The six group winners and five best second-placed teams will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Hosts China, Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam have already qualified for the finals.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Final Round will be held across three matchdays -- on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 in China kicks off on June 16, 2023.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Final Round Groups

Group A: Jordan, Kuwait (H), Indonesia, Nepal
Group B: Palestine, Philippines, Yemen, Mongolia (H)
Group C: Uzbekistan (H), Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka
Group D: India (H), Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia
Group E: Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Malaysia (H), Bangladesh
Group F: Kyrgyz Republic (H), Tajikistan, Myanmar, Singapore

Tags

Sports Football AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers India At AFC Asian Cup India National Football Team Blue Tigers India Football Schedule AFC Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup 2023 Sunil Chhetri Kuala Lumpur
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala To Play Group D Matches In Kolkata

AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala To Play Group D Matches In Kolkata

Rohit Sharma On India Captaincy: 'Grooming Is A Process, Happy To Help'

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: COVID-19 Outbreak A Damper For Asian Fans In New Zealand

ISL 2021-22: Crowd Set To Be Allowed For Final Match For First Time In 2 Years

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 To Go Ahead With 9 Players A Side In Case Of COVID Outbreak

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators