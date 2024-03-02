Indian Boxers Battle For Paris Olympic Berth In Italy

The seasoned Shiva Thapa, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will be among nine Indian boxers fighting it out for Paris Olympic berths at the 1st World Qualification Tournament, starting in Busto Arsizio, Italy on March 3, Sunday. (More Boxing News)

Seven men and two women from India will be aiming to secure Olympic berths at the qualifiers being conducted by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU), an ad-hoc body created by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board.