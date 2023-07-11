‘His Weak Points Are My Strong Points’ – Amir Aliakbari Sees Route To Victory Over Dustin Joynson

Now brimming with confidence from back-to-back stoppage wins, Amir Aliakbari plans to make it three straight when he takes on Canadian standout Dustin Joynson this Friday, July 14.

The Iranian superstar will face Joynson in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, and he believes he’s in a good position to extend his finishing streak in Bangkok, Thailand.

Joynson is coming off his first ONE win over Hugo Cunha, where he showcased his striking to earn a decision victory.

However, Aliakbari sees holes in Joynson’s games that coincide with his own strengths – and he is eager to take advantage when they clash at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in North American primetime.

The Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion said:

“Dustin is a good opponent. I have been training for many months after my last fight with Brandon, and I hope to reap the benefits of my hard work in my next fight. “He is a good fighter. He has a strong chin and stamina, but his weak points are my strong points. I will enter this fight with a full analysis of my opponent’s game, and I have no fear of Dustin.”

With his two recent finishes, the AAA Team representative has now amassed nine stoppage wins in his MMA career, with all of them coming via TKO.

And after putting everything into his preparation – including heading to Russia for another training camp – Aliakbari hopes his dedication will lead to another stoppage victory over Joynson.

He said:

“The most important thing in my life is martial arts, and more importantly, being successful at it. This fight will be over before we reach a decision, if God wills it.”

Aliakbari Excited About Potential To Compete In Middle East

Amir Aliakbari promised to go after the ONE Heavyweight World Championship when he joined ONE in 2020, but a two-fight skid set his plans back.

Now boasting consecutive victories on the global stage, the 35-year-old feels like momentum is on his side, especially after beating the division’s former longtime king, Brandon Vera, last December.

Reflecting on the impressive TKO, he said:

“I loved the fight against Brandon very much because he is a fighter with a lot of experience. We had spoken a lot before the fight, and when I defeated him, I regained my confidence.”

Aliakbari doesn’t want to get ahead of himself, but if he can continue his successful run this Friday, there’s no doubt he’d be right back in the World Title picture.

And with ONE’s Middle East debut happening soon, the proud Iranian knows it could be the perfect opportunity for him to challenge for gold against his former foe and reigning titleholder, Anatoly Malykhin.

He added:

“The Middle East is my region, and naturally, I will be happy and pleased to fight in my region where I have supporters. “After my big loss to him, Anatoly Malykhin became stronger and prouder of himself. It’s my job now to break his prestige. “I would really like to fight him for the World Title in the Middle East. I hope it happens.”

