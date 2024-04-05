Young Tennis Talents Setting Winning Standards

Tennis player Laxmi Siri Dandu from Telangana cruised past top-seed Harshini Viswanadh, scoring 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and clinching the women’s singles title in the All India Tennis Association Women’s Rs. 1 lakh tennis tournament. In the doubles, tennis top-seeds Lavanyaa Sreekirishnan and Janani Ramesh from Chennai defeated Hyderabad-based tennis players Laxmi Siri Dandu and her partner Harshini Viswanadh and emerged as champions with a score of 7-5, 6-3 in the Ash-AITA Women’s Championship held at Shamirpet in Hyderabad from March 25 to March 29, 2024.
Laxmi Siri Dandu and Harshini Viswanadh are both students of Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, which aims at providing world-class tennis training and professional mentoring to Indian tennis players and aspirants. Through perseverance and the guidance of the coaches, the two young women have won multiple tournaments. Lavanya Sreekirishnan has been training at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA), which offers young children in India access to a global standard tennis coaching programme. Janani Ramesh, a student at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, has partnered with Lavanya and together won over the two accomplished opponents. Janani credits her success to hard work and dedication that have accelerated her tennis career.
Advertisement
Ash Sporting Honors LLP co-hosted the prestigious AITA 1 lakh women’s Tennis Tournament, to promote and encourage young tennis players. Ash Sporting Honors LLP is a sporting institution that identifies talent, helps aspiring youngsters achieve successful academic and athletic careers, and also secure scholarships to US colleges. The academy also helps juniors choose and enroll in academies around Europe and North America for superior training. The institution sets a benchmark by associating with the All India Tennis Association (AITA), the governing body of tennis in India. AITA was established in 1920 and is affiliated with the International Tennis Federation and the Asian Tennis Federation.
Advertisement
The All India Tennis Association is in charge of Indian national representative tennis sides, including the India Davis Cup team, the India Billie Jean King Cup team, and youth sides as well. AITA is also responsible for organising and hosting tennis tournaments within India and scheduling home international fixtures.
The future of women’s tennis in India is poised for growth. Continued support from academies, associations, and AITA, participation in local and global tournaments, and a commitment to provide the female tennis players with the resources they need to thrive will help them to forge ahead and win greater victories on the international stage.
ASH-AITA 1 LAKH WOMEN'S TENNIS TOURNAMENT 2024 RESULTS:
Singles-
Laxmi Siri Dandu (TS) beat Harshini Viswanadh (AP).
Score: 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles-
Lavanyaa Sreekirishnan (TN) and Janani Ramesh (TN) beat Harshini Viswanadh (AP) and Laxmi Siri Dandu (TS).
Score: 7-5, 6-3
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.