Young Tennis Talents Setting Winning Standards

Laxmi Siri Dandu and Harshini Viswanadh are both students of Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, which aims at providing world-class tennis training and professional mentoring to Indian tennis players and aspirants. Through perseverance and the guidance of the coaches, the two young women have won multiple tournaments. Lavanya Sreekirishnan has been training at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA), which offers young children in India access to a global standard tennis coaching programme. Janani Ramesh, a student at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, has partnered with Lavanya and together won over the two accomplished opponents. Janani credits her success to hard work and dedication that have accelerated her tennis career.