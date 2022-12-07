Why Cardano And Uniswap Holders Are Now Favouring Dogeliens

The adoption of blockchain-based assets like cryptocurrencies has risen rapidly over the past few years and is now becoming a part of the regulated financial services ecosystem globally. Meanwhile, the rallying returns of cryptocurrencies continue to draw more investors while offering a slew of other benefits like data privacy, a buffer against inflation, and a secure trading experience. If you are looking for a strategy that could help you spot dependable cryptocurrencies, you can always start with research. Just select some of the top performers like Dogeliens (DOGET), Cardano (ADA), and Uniswap (UNI), compare them, and then make an informed decision.



Dogeliens: A meme coin that works for awareness about blockchain

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme coin that is built on the Binance Smart Chain and is inspired by the army of dog aliens who live on the Puptopia planet. Its native token is DOGET which is used for all types of transactional uses on the network like staking, liquidity pool management, taming price fluctuations, payment of fees, and participating in the NFT marketplace.



The platform will make the DOGET Token available on its website. At any given time, the total number of DOGET Tokens in circulation would not exceed 25,000, 000, 000 units. At 35%, the biggest share of tokens will be set aside for developing Dogeliens' in-house game, followed by presale and giving out rewards (30%). The remaining supply will be divided between liquidity pool provisioning (20%) and creating learning content for its educational initiatives (15%).



Every buyer who purchases the DOGET Token on presale will be eligible for a bonus. These rewards will be in terms of the DOGET Tokens and will vary with factors like the stage of the presale if the buyer has any referrals, the amount of fiat currency used in a transaction, the type of cryptocurrency used, and the time between signing up and when the transaction was made. Let's explain the rewards system with an example. If a buyer wants to purchase DOGET Tokens with BTC, they will get 10% tokens for free. Now, if they spend $250 on buying the tokens, they will get 3% of the tokens as bonus rewards. The bonus for spending $500 is 8 % and 18% for spending $1,000.



The Dogeliens Academy and the University of Barkington are the two free educational initiatives launched by Dogeliens to enable its users to boost their knowledge about all things blockchain. The Dogeliens Academy is a virtual classroom where apart from cryptocurrencies and blockchain, users can learn about other subjects like mathematics and geography. The University of Barkington will provide its users with informative content about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.



Users should know that the platform would deduct 3% of all transactions for its charity wallet. At the end of each month, all community members will vote to select a charity that would get all the money raised.

Cardano witnesses price consolidation

Built on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, Cardano is a decentralized platform for building user-friendly and secure dApps. Developers usually prefer Cardano because of the speed, efficiency, and scalability that its tools add to dApps. These tools are powered by the ouroboros blockchain, which is designed using evidence-based methods and research that has been peer-reviewed. Its native token is called ADA and is used for all kinds of transactional uses on the network. In the wake of the recent fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, Cardano is among the cryptocurrencies that have been witnessing price consolidation.

Uniswap V3 is active on 5 new blockchain networks

Uniswap is a decentralized protocol for trading cryptocurrencies where users can store, purchase and sell crypto assets. Its native token UNI is used for transactional use cases like staking, token swapping, and liquidity pool acquisition, among other purposes. In addition, Uniswap also enables developers to build Ethereum-compatible dApps. A key offering of the platform is its Uniswap Grants Programme where users can apply for funding and then build dApps, activities, and tools on Uniswap. In a recent development, Uniswap v3 will now be available on five new blockchains. It has also released a refreshed interface where users can switch between different blockchains with just a click.



Even as investors struggle to choose a favourite between the three cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency analysts have maintained that Dogeliens has an edge over Cardano and Uniswap because of its growth potential. With Dogeliens, users can look forward to multiple sources of earning passive income.



