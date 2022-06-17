Want To Be A Consistent Trader? Md. Nasir Shares A Few Tips For The Same

The term ‘discipline’ follows us everywhere we go! But what does it have to do with being a trader? While you are still stumbling to find answers to your whys, here's what Md. Nasir, the successful trader and trading educator, has to say: "A disciplined trader knows the difference between gambling and trading. He follows a system and method through his trading journey."

We are confident you might have realised how trading is linked to being disciplined. So, don't you want some tips? Well, Md. Nasir knows a thing or two about being such a trader, and he shares a few tips for doing the same!

1. Discipline is a self-learning process

Md. Nasir says that discipline cannot be taught through seminars or high-end classes. A trader has to learn that lesson by himself. However, once you decide on your trading plan, stick to it rigorously no matter what! This can push a few drops of discipline through your veins.

2. Obey your rules

While trading, every trader sets basic rules. You are disciplined only if you follow these rules thoroughly and let them do their job, explains Md. Nasir. You have to make sure that they are not shaken!

3. Excel at your patience

Taking this, Md. Nasir said, "Even if the market is very volatile, you will be disciplined in trading if this fact remains intact. Make the most of your patience; gather a lot of it and then enter trading. It's because a disciplined trader is also extremely patient."

4. Organize your life

Discipline in trading comes only if you have it in your life, says Md. Nasir. Maintaining a work-life balance is necessary here as well. The educator explains that one shouldn't blend their personal life with trading. Both are separate entities. So, if you want to become a disciplined trader, you need to get your life under control and have time for yourself.

Md. Nasir has spent over a decade understanding the opportunities and drawbacks that trading brings. From making zero profit to playing in lakhs, he has seen a very gradual yet beautiful trading journey. All these years, one thing that he has learned most prominently is being disciplined. Nasir also owns a YouTube channel called Baap of the Chart, where he guides others about trading. You too can take a look. He is known for unfolding the pages of trade very nicely and in unfiltered form.